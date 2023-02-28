Forget ‘The White Lotus’: Haley Lu Richardson says JoBros’ video role is “the biggest thing of my life”

Reprise Records

Haley Lu Richardson may have starred in one of the most acclaimed series of the year — The White Lotus — but right now the only thing on her resume that matters to her is her role in “Wings,” the new video by the Jonas Brothers.

In December, Haley was outed as a JoBros superfan by James Corden, who got Nick Jonas to call in to The Late Late Show to surprise Haley while she was a guest. That apparently led to the offer of the video job.

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards over the weekend, Haley told The Hollywood Reporter that she got a call out of nowhere while she was driving. It was Joe Jonas saying, “Me and my brothers just had this idea about this video. So, uh, give me a call back.’”

Haley admitted she replayed the message 12 more times, pulled the car over, played it another 20 times and then cried. She eventually called Joe back: “I would do anything for him. Literally anything. And then I met them and was in this video.”

“It’s the biggest thing of my life,” she added. “It’s the biggest role of my career: past, present and future. It was amazing and I cried for three days straight.”

She laughed, “Everybody’s like, ‘How does it feel to be on The White Lotus?’ And I’m like, ‘It’s cool, but the Jonas Brothers, though? That’s cool.'”

In the video, Haley plays one of a group of four girls recovering from a night of partying in Las Vegas. As they dance around their hotel suite, they kiss cardboard cutouts of the Jonas Brothers, but when they actually meet Joe, Kevin and Nick in an elevator, they’re rendered speechless.

