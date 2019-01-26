Forget Self-Driving Cars, Watch Out For Self-Driving Robots

Amazon is bringing delivery robots to the streets of Snohomish County.

Don’t worry, Amazon says the robot they call Scout can manuver around dogs and pedestrians.

online shopping giant says it started to test the self-driving robots Wednesday that can bring Amazon packages to shoppers’ doorsteps.

The robots are light blue, about the size of a Labrador, have six wheels and the Amazon smile logo stamped on its side, according to Amazon photos.

“Door Dash” robots testing in California show what it is like.

