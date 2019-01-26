Credit: YouTube

Forget Self-Driving Cars, Watch Out For Self-Driving Robots

Amazon is bringing delivery robots to the streets of Snohomish County.

Don’t worry, Amazon says the robot they call Scout can manuver around dogs and pedestrians.

online shopping giant says it started to test the self-driving robots Wednesday that can bring Amazon packages to shoppers’ doorsteps.

The robots are light blue, about the size of a Labrador, have six wheels and the Amazon smile logo stamped on its side, according to Amazon photos.

Door Dash” robots testing in California show what it is like.

Full Story: HERE

Someone trying to steal from the “DoorDash” robot: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
