Forget Murder Hornets Bellevue has a Massive Moth

The largest moth in the world was found in Bellevue.

State officials are working to find out if it was alone or if there are more living here.

An atlas moth was found in Bellevue was reported to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) on July 7. Entomologists were able to identify it as an atlas moth and sent it to the USDA, which also confirmed it on July 27.

It’s believed to be the first detection of the moth in the U.S.

“This is a ‘gee-whiz’ type of insect because it is so large,” Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist, said. “Even if you aren’t on the lookout for insects, this is the type that people get their phones out and take a picture of – they are that striking.”

