Forget "Diamonds" — Sam Smith's "Stay with Me" is literally Diamond

Alasdair McLellan

Sam Smith‘s latest single is called “Diamonds,” but their breakthrough single has now gone Diamond.

“Stay with Me,” the 2014 song that put Sam on the map, has been certified Diamond by the RIAA for sales of 10 million units in the U.S. The song was named Record and Song of the Year at the 2015 Grammy Awards. The video has racked up more than one billion views.

Sam also has a lot more precious metal to hang on their walls: His debut album, In the Lonely Hour, is now five-times Platinum, while his sophomore release The Thrill of It All has gone Platinum.

In addition, Sam’s hit “I’m Not the Only One” has been certified seven-times Platinum, for sales of seven million units, while “Too Good at Goodbyes” has been certified for sales of six million units.

In other Sam Smith news, they’ve teamed up with Amazon to give one lucky fan the chance to win a video call with them. Just tell your Alexa device or app, “Call Sam Smith,” and you’ll see a video or hear a message from Sam thanking you for entering the contest. You’ll also win an Amazon Echo Show 8.

By Andrea Dresdale

