Forget Britney on Broadway, there’s now a Madonna musical in Paris

Once Upon a One More Time, the Broadway show built around the songs of Britney Spears, may have closed in September, but a new musical built around the songs of Madonna recently opened in Paris.

The New York Times reports that the two-hour show, Holidays, is performed in French and features 15 Madonna classics, from “La Isla Bonita,” “Open Your Heart” and “Express Yourself” to “Papa Don’t Preach,” “Secret” and “Like a Prayer.”

The Queen of Pop isn’t involved in the show, but its director, Nathan Guichet [gee-SHAY], says he was inspired to create it after seeing a 2012 interview in which Madonna said, “I would sanction my songs to be made into a musical, but I wouldn’t do it myself.”

The show, which is set to run through January 28, features just four performers and one set. Here’s the plot, according to the Times: Louise, an heiress who’s about to get married, invites three pals who she hasn’t seen in more than 10 years to her childhood home. In their youth, the four friends would gather every August 16 to celebrate Madonna’s birthday. Now they come together as adults in Louise’s old bedroom, which is a pink altar to Madonna. Louise’s doubts about her upcoming marriage and a secret gay romance between two of the four women help drive the plot.

In its review, The New York Times notes, “Holidays is a welcome reminder that Madonna’s catalog has rare staying power.” It concludes that until Madonna’s Celebration tour arrives in Paris in November, the show is “an entertainingly upbeat stand-in.”

Madonna kicks off the Celebration tour October 14 in London.

