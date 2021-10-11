for KING & COUNTRY set new album release, tour for 2022

Curb | Word Entertainment

for KING & COUNTRY is on tour now and they’ll be on the road right up to Christmas — but they’ve already mapped out their next tour.

The award-winning Australian duo have announced that they’ll be releasing a new album called What Are We Waiting For? on March 11. It’s their first collection of new non-holiday music in three years, and is the follow up to 2020’s A Drummer Boy Christmas.

To go with the album, Joel and Luke will kick off What Are We Waiting For? — The Tour on March 31, 2022; it’s currently scheduled through May 22 in Franklin, TN. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m. via the duo’s website.

“So many of you have encouraged us and spurred us on in this journey since we began the writing process at the top of the year,” the “Amen” duo say in a statement. “We’ve made records before in buses and in dressing rooms, but what’s been particularly beautiful about this one is that we were able to be home with our families.”

Ahead of the tour, an event called the for KING & COUNTRY New Album Weekend Experience will take place March 4-6 in the duo’s home base of Nashville, TN. Fans will get to spend the weekend with the duo, enjoy a concert, hear the entire album, attend a meet & greet and more. You can get tickets now through Eventbrite.

