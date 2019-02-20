Credit: Gresei | BigStockPhoto.com

Foods That ‘Warm’ You Up: Brown Rice, Ice Cream & Beer?!?!?

Wait, what?!?!?   You would think that eating ‘spicy’ foods would warm you up, but actually that does the opposite.    So some of the foods that actually warm the body are the ‘go-to’ during the summer months thinkin’ we will cool down…nope.  Beer and Ice Cream are a couple that will actually do the opposite (HERE).

If you’re looking to stay ‘warm’ in a chilly office, then pack some of these (or meals that contain them):

6 Surprising Foods That Keep Your Body Warmer
  • Iced Coffee.
  • Lean Meats.
  • Whole Grains & Complex Carbs.
  • Cumin.
  • Ginger.
  • Bananas.

More on foods that can raise your body temp (HERE)

But for me, I lean into the ‘comfort’ foods…

 

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.