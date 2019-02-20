Foods That ‘Warm’ You Up: Brown Rice, Ice Cream & Beer?!?!?

Wait, what?!?!? You would think that eating ‘spicy’ foods would warm you up, but actually that does the opposite. So some of the foods that actually warm the body are the ‘go-to’ during the summer months thinkin’ we will cool down…nope. Beer and Ice Cream are a couple that will actually do the opposite (HERE).

If you’re looking to stay ‘warm’ in a chilly office, then pack some of these (or meals that contain them):

6 Surprising Foods That Keep Your Body Warmer

Iced Coffee.

Lean Meats.

Whole Grains & Complex Carbs.

Cumin.

Ginger.

Bananas. More on foods that can raise your body temp (HERE)

But for me, I lean into the ‘comfort’ foods…