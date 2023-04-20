Foo Fighters New Single: Rescued

Foo Fighters will release a new album, But Here We Are, on June 2.

But Here We Are marks the band’s 11th LP and the first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. Ahead of the album’s release, the first single and opening track, “Rescued,” can be heard now.

A press release announcing the album describes But Here We Are as “the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.”

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life, and for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together,” the band said in a statement at the end of 2022. “A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

Foo Fighters, ‘But Here We Are’ Track Listing

1. “Rescued”

2. “Under You”

3. “Hearing Voices”

4. “But Here We Are”

5. “The Glass”

6. “Nothing At All”

7. “Show Me How”

8. “Beyond Me”

9. “The Teacher”

10. “Rest”

