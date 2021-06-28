Flying With Kids Sorry! Not Sorry

Maria Argutinskaya|bigstock

Stand-up comedian Jennifer Fulwiler is a mom-of-six, and shares parenting insights on social media.



Jennifer shared a video that she titled “Flying with Kids.”

In the short clip, which has been liked over 30,000 times,

she provides advice on how to successfully survive a flight with fussy or unruly kids.

Jennifer said the best thing parents can do is to say “I’m sorry”

to fellow travelers before the kids become noisy.

She explained that in many cultures, the sound of a fussy baby is “seen as a sign of

abundance and God’s blessing,” However, the mom said that in Western culture, it’s the opposite.

Not only are babies and young kids seen as annoying,

but parents are expected to not bring their children to public places.

it puts an unfair burden on the parents.

But by apologizing, not only does it catch fellow travelers off-guard,

but helps them see that the parent is doing their best to manage the situation.

After all, no one likes the sound of fussy children, especially not moms and dads.

Though the mom-of-six admits she used to be annoyed by noisy children,

her perspective changed when she had kids of her own.

Jennifer added that she’s also witnessed the positive impact it has on moms when

their children are welcomed into public spaces, rather than receiving judgment or criticism.

As such, she ended her video by emphasizing the need to be kind a

nd understanding to parents traveling with kids.

Full Story: HERE

Video: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069