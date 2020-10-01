Flying First Responders

Jet pack paramedics are being tested to quickly rescue mountain Hikers.
The GNAAS, or Great North Air Ambulance Service,
has tested out their first jet suit paramedic.
The man who came up with the idea and director of operations at GNAAS,
Andy Mawson, said that watching his idea come to life was “awesome.”
What we didn’t know for sure is how this would work in practice.
Well, we’ve seen it now and it is, quite honestly, awesome.”
With this new invention, a paramedic could use the suit to “fly”
what it would take a person to walk 30 minutes in less than two,
and that makes the world of a difference when it comes to life-saving practices such as this.
Mawson continues, “If the idea takes off, the flying paramedic
will be armed with a medical kit,
with strong pain relief for walkers who may have suffered fractures,
and a defibrillator for those who may have suffered a heart attack.
In a jet pack, what might have taken up to an hour to reach the patient may
only take a few minutes, and that could mean the difference between life and death.”
