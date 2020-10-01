Flying First Responders

Jet pack paramedics are being tested to quickly rescue mountain Hikers.

The GNAAS, or Great North Air Ambulance Service,

has tested out their first jet suit paramedic.

The man who came up with the idea and director of operations at GNAAS,

Andy Mawson, said that watching his idea come to life was “awesome.”

What we didn’t know for sure is how this would work in practice.

Well, we’ve seen it now and it is, quite honestly, awesome.”