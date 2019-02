Flying during the holidays? Check out Everett’s new Paine Field

Sea-Tac International Airport is a great option for flying out this holiday season, but luckily for Washington residents, it’s not our only option anymore.

Alaska Airlines takes us inside the brand new airport with an insider video. The single terminal will service Alaska and United Air flights to nine U.S. destinations, to and from the PNW, including to Arizona, California, Colorado, and Oregon.

Warm lighting , lounge chairs, fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows and valet parking are just a few features to also look forward to.

The Propellor Airport is a public-private partnership, meaning the look and feel is more concentrated to qualify versus quantity of overall operations. Translation: you’ll feel like James Bond or CEO of Boeing flying out of this airport it’s so luxurious.

Flights are already scheduled to operate out of Paine Field with their first flights scheduled to come through starting March 2019.

If looking to add to your solo or family experience, this airport may the cherry on top for all your travel needs.

