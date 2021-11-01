Fluffernutter, dad bod, and Faux-hawk

TAlp Aksoy|BigStock

It’s official “dad bod” is a word in the dictionary now.

Fan culture, enduring slang terms, and fashions that may come and go while leaving terms that live on in references: these are just some of the ways that words that aren’t used in news coverage or scientific journals make their way into the dictionary.

otaku : a person having an intense or obsessive interest especially in the fields of anime and manga —often used before another noun.

faux-hawk : a hairstyle resembling a Mohawk in having a central ridge of upright hair but with the sides gathered or slicked upward or back instead of shaved.

dad bod informal : a physique regarded as typical of an average father; especially : one that is slightly overweight and not extremely muscular.

And FOOD words:

Many new food terms come from the cuisines of cultures that speak a language other than English, but this batch also features a venerable and all-American regionalism, along with new ways of cooking and organizing food preparation.

fluffernutter : a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow crème between two slices of white sandwich bread.

horchata : a cold sweetened beverage made from ground rice or almonds and usually flavorings such as cinnamon or vanilla.

chicharron : a small piece of pork belly or pig skin that is fried and eaten usually as a snack : pork rind also : a piece of food that resembles a chicharron.

Goetta : meat (such as pork) mixed with oats, onions, and spices and fried in the form of a patty.

air fryer : an airtight, usually small electrical appliance for quick cooking of foods by means of convection currents circulated rapidly by a fan.

ghost kitchen : a commercial cooking facility used for the preparation of food consumed off the premises — called also cloud kitchen, dark kitchen.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069