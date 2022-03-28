Florence + the Machine announce September headlining tour

Autumn de Wilde

After confirming shows in New York and L.A., Florence + the Machine have now announced an extensive North American headline tour, kicking off September 2 in Montreal.

The tour, which is scheduled to wrap up October 14 with a show at the Hollywood Bowl, will feature a variety of opening acts on various dates, including Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, King Princess, Sam Fender, Arlo Parks and Yves Tumor. Tickets go on sale March 31 at 10 p.m. local time. Visit florenceandthemachine.net for full details and dates.

One dollar from every ticket sold will go to the charity Choose Love, which helps refugees around the world.

The tour comes in support of the new Florence + the Machine album Dance Fever, due out May 13. It was produced by Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals.

As previously reported, the group will also perform two sold-out shows, one April 29 at the Los Angeles Theatre and one on May 6 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.