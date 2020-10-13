Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" back on 'Billboard' Hot 100 for the first time since 1977

Last week, when Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood told Nathan Apodaca that the band “owed him” for featuring their hit “Dreams” in his viral skateboarding TikTok video, he wasn’t kidding: The song is now back on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since 1977.

The Stevie Nicks-penned track has re-entered the chart at number 21. Back in 1977, it became Fleetwood Mac’s first — and so far, only — U.S. number one. This is Fleetwood Mac’s highest ranking on the chart since 1988, when their song “Everywhere” hit #17. The last time they were even in the top 40 was way back in 1990, with the song “Save Me.”

And it isn’t only “Dreams” that’s surging, thanks to Apodaca’s video, which features him lip-syncing to the song while riding a skateboard and chugging Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice. As Billboard notes, Fleetwood Mac’s classic 1977 album, Rumours, which features “Dreams,” is now number 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It’s the first time the album’s been in the top 20 since 2011, following an episode of Glee that was built around the album.

And that’s not all. It seems that the TikTok video has spurred a bump in sales across the band’s entire catalog. Billboard points out that sales of Fleetwood Mac’s Greatest Hits have increased by 34%, and classic tracks like “The Chain,” “Landslide,” “Go Your Own Way” and “Gypsy” have seen sales increases ranging from 16% to 22%.

Meanwhile, Apodaca has become a celebrity, and Ocean Spray even gave him a brand-new cranberry-red pickup truck.

By Andrea Dresdale

