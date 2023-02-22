Five in the top 50: Rihanna’s catalog invades the charts after Super Bowl performance

Courtesy Apple Music

Turns out the return of Rihanna‘s 2016 album Anti- to the Billboard top 10 following the Super Bowl was just part of the story: She’s now one of only a handful of artists who’ve had at least five albums in the top 50 at the same time.

Prior to Rihanna, only six acts have ever managed to place at least five albums in the top 50 of the Billboard 200 album chart simultaneously. In addition to Anti- jumping to number eight, as previously reported, her album Good Girl Gone Bad is #15, Unapologetic is #18, Loud is #26 and Talk that Talk is #49.

Notably, Rihanna performed several songs from those albums in her halftime show set, including Loud‘s “What’s My Name” and “Only Girl (In the World),” “We Found Love” and “Where Have You Been” from Talk that Talk, “Pour It Up” and “Diamonds” from Unapologetic,” and “Umbrella” from Good Girl Gone Bad.

The other artists who’ve pulled this off include Taylor Swift, who’s done it more than a dozen times with as many as six albums; Whitney Houston, who’s done it three times, with as many as eight albums, following her death; Prince, who did it three times with as many as eight albums, following his death; Garth Brooks, who did it four times; the cast of Glee, who did it once, and Mac Miller, who did it once in 2018 following his death.

Thanks to Anti-, Rihanna now has an album in the top 10 for the first time since 2016. She told British Vogue she’d like to release an album this year, but that was before she knew she was expecting her second child.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.