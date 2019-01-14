Credit: YouTube

First Viaduct-less Commute~Seattle Squeeze

One day under our belts.  WSDOT says people left earlier than usual and travel times were doubled. 

Lisa Van Cise with WSDOT says people still need to think about changing their habits and maybe working from home.

The Mayor weighs in too.

Full Story: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
