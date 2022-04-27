First look at Harry Styles’ psychological drama ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is finally here

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Harry Styles next stars in Don’t Worry Darling and fans finally got their first sneak peek of the upcoming psychological thriller.

Variety reports that a clip was showcased during CinemaCon, which opens showing Harry and co-star Florence Pugh — who play a husband and wife — enjoying a romantic cuddle on their bed. The movie is set in the 1950s and it’s revealed Harry’s character is working on something called “the Victory Project,” which is said will change the world.

But Pugh’s character grows increasingly suspicious of the Victory Project and begins asking questions — which makes her look crazy. As her reputation tanks, she turns on her husband because she no longer trusts him.

Another scene shows the “As It Was” singer in his car and shouting, but it is unknown why. In addition, the trailer promises plenty of hot and heavy scenes that are sure to make you blush.

Don’t Worry Darling is directed by Olivia Wilde﻿, who is romantically linked to Harry, and she had nothing but praise for him. She called the Grammy winner “an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I am aware of, and he is nothing short of a revelation in this part.”

She also said her upcoming movie is “a love letter to movies that push the boundaries of our imagination” and borrows elements from The Matrix, Inception and The Truman Show.

“What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what’s right?” she teased. “Are you willing to dismantle the system that’s designed to serve you?”

Don’t Worry Darling is due out September 23.

