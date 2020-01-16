First Concerts, Girl Scout temptations and Life Coach Laurie’s Life tip of…Radical Acceptance.

AJ and Laurie welcome back Anna D from successful surgery and they all discuss their first concerts, AJ is loathing the fact that the Girl Scouts will be back soon with their boxes of temptation…COOKIES and this year, they’ve added a new flavor and twist. Plus Life Coach Laurie gives us another life tip to remember.
AJ Battalio, has put his certificate of completion from the prestigious Connecticut School of Broadcasting to good use. He hosts a radio program at KRWM in Seattle, he’s teamed up with Anna D, (we’re still not EXACTLY sure what she does but she has a senior at the beginning of her job title so we know she’s kind of a big shot)these two knuckleheads are hopping on the PODCAST BANDWAGON to give you the best half hour (or so) they’ve got. Follow them and share their journey with real life everyday struggles and topics, quirky people stories and random conversation that they swear was definitely not planned. Listen & learn a thing or two with us! Or not…we’re not forcing you.