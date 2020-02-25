Credit: BigStockPhoto

Fired For Random Act Of Kindness

February 25, 2020

She went the extra mile for a customer, and was fired.  At her new job, they give rewards for that kind of service.

Although she was fired for her act of kindness on Christmas eve, driving to a gas station to help a customer.

She was fired, so was her supervisor.

Although they were finally offered their jobs back, Emily James, held out for a better job.

Even selling plasma to get by.

When offered her dream job they told her that they give rewards for employees

that go above and beyond like she did.

All is good and she is loving her new job.

Way to go Emily!!!!

#WomanCrushWednesday

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only