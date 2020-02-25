Fired For Random Act Of Kindness

She went the extra mile for a customer, and was fired. At her new job, they give rewards for that kind of service.

Although she was fired for her act of kindness on Christmas eve, driving to a gas station to help a customer.

She was fired, so was her supervisor.

Although they were finally offered their jobs back, Emily James, held out for a better job.

Even selling plasma to get by.

When offered her dream job they told her that they give rewards for employees

that go above and beyond like she did.

All is good and she is loving her new job.

Way to go Emily!!!!

