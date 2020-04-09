Credit: YouTube

Fire Up Your 3D Printer

April 9, 2020

A creative boy scout created a small thing that is making a BIG differnce.

Not only that, he is sharing it with any one who wants to duplicate it to help our healthcare workers.

What is it?

Over the past couple of months, there have emerged hundreds of photos of

overworked healthcare workers’ chafed faces covered in bruises, blotches,

and redness—as though instead of getting off a shift at the hospital,

they’re returning home from competing in a boxing match.

Quinn’s ingenious design is an ear guard that can be produced on a 3-D printer.

The project went viral after his mom shared photos of the guards on Facebook.

Video: HERE

Story: HERE

Facebook Page: HERE

I am pretty sure our hospitals here could use them if you have a 3D printer and want a project.

