Finding the Cure for Vaccine Envy

After hemming-and-hawing last year about whether they

would even take the Covid vaccine, Coach Laurie, Anna D,

and Claire are now whining because they can’t get it yet!

And you know it’s important if Laurie wants it because

she’s none too excited about needles!

Plus, it’s Easter and Passover as we celebrate the freeing of a container ship

from Egypt and resurrection of global commerce.

Do you have a favorite song about Easter, or Passover, or about Prayer?

And be honest: how many times have you seen “The Ten Commandments?”

Don’t worry if you haven’t because we can recite most of it for you! Join Us!

