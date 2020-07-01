Finding calm in chaotic times. Karen McGregor, The Tao of Influence.

Karen McGregor is a thought leader and motivational speaker who works with leaders across the globe. And I believe that each of us is a leader and we each have a role to play in this whole large drama of life. Karen helps us to gain a better self understanding and bring calm within, have the skill to live in these chaotic times. Karen’s book is “The Tao of Influence–Ancient Wisdom for Modern Leaders and Entrepreneurs”.

www.karenmcgregor.com