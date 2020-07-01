Finding calm in chaotic times. Karen McGregor, The Tao of Influence.

July 1, 2020

Karen McGregor is a thought leader and motivational speaker who works with leaders across the globe. And I believe that each of us is a leader and we each have a role to play in this whole large drama of life. Karen helps us to gain a better self understanding and bring calm within, have the skill to live in these chaotic times. Karen’s book is “The Tao of Influence–Ancient Wisdom for Modern Leaders and Entrepreneurs”.

www.karenmcgregor.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
