Find A Piggy Bank Hidden Ouside~ Near People’s Banks

July 25, 2019

 If you see a piggy bank hidden around Washington, don’t ignore it – you could get money out of it.

Starting Aug. 1, Peoples Bank will have piggy banks hidden within one mile of each of their 23 branches.

Each of the piggy banks will contain $15 for the finder and $15 to be “paid forward.”

The piggy banks are part of the bank’s “Pigs in Paradise” campaign, which aims to highlight the

“importance of both saving and giving back to the community.”

Anyone who shares a story about paying it forward – whether they find a piggy bank or not – will be entered to win $2,500.

You can enter their contest by sharing your story on their Facebook page, Instagram page or going into one of their branch locations.

Peoples Bank has branches in Island, King, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.

Contest rules are on the Peoples Bank website.

Winners will be announced Sept. 3.

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
