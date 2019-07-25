Find A Piggy Bank Hidden Ouside~ Near People’s Banks

If you see a piggy bank hidden around Washington, don’t ignore it – you could get money out of it.

Starting Aug. 1, Peoples Bank will have piggy banks hidden within one mile of each of their 23 branches.

Each of the piggy banks will contain $15 for the finder and $15 to be “paid forward.”

The piggy banks are part of the bank’s “Pigs in Paradise” campaign, which aims to highlight the

“importance of both saving and giving back to the community.”

Anyone who shares a story about paying it forward – whether they find a piggy bank or not – will be entered to win $2,500.

You can enter their contest by sharing your story on their Facebook page, Instagram page or going into one of their branch locations.

Peoples Bank has branches in Island, King, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.

Winners will be announced Sept. 3.

