Finances in the time of CoVID19, Deanna Brown CFP provides food for thought

May 3, 2020

Deanna Brown CFP has almost 20 years in the investment and financial services industry. And if we ever needed this education, this would be the time. We might be discovering our relationship with money is different and we might make some good, significant changes going forward, Deanna suggests. She stresses the need to communicate with banks and mortgage holders, landlords–make our case known. She notes that if we have an IRA or 401K that it’s a good source for a loan, with lessened ‘penalties’ than was the case previously. But important to communicate directly with our Investor. Apply for all available options for unemployment funds. And in some cases we may find that we are not really spending to the degree we had in the past, and find ways that we can save $$, and invest.

www.deanna-brown.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
