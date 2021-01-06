Finally Some Good News Seattle and Tacoma too!

Photo Credit: Bigstock

A recent study found that one spot in the Great Northwest hits the top ten in best places for jobs in the whole U.S. Where? Read on!

Seattle came in at number 8 and Tacoma number 18. Not too shabby. And considering one of the metrics was “ease of commute” we must score VERY high in the other categories. Cause after a morning of, even pandemic, traffic… you know that’s not what’s scoring us high points

Read the entire article and get happy about our prospects HERE.

I’m also hoping Seattle and Tacoma is also a great place to KEEP a job.

Seth fingers crossed!