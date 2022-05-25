Finally! Kelly Clarkson is releasing a ‘Kellyoke’ EP

Atlantic Records

Ever since Kelly Clarkson started doing fan-voted cover songs in her live shows, people have asked for her to release those covers. The call intensified after Kelly made cover songs, aka “Kellyoke,” a daily feature of her talk show. In other words, we’ve been waiting a lifetime for a moment like this — and now we’re finally getting it.

Kelly has announced that a six-song EP titled Kellyoke will arrive June 9. It’ll feature Kelly’s takes on Linda Ronstadt‘s “Blue Bayou,” The Weeknd‘s “Call Out My Name,” Radiohead‘s “Fake Plastic Trees,” Whitney Houston‘s “Queen of the Night” and Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever,” the latter of which is out now on all digital platforms.

Kelly originally performed “Happier Than Ever” on her show September 30 of last year. In this studio version, she definitely does not shy away from the profanity in the song.

“Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode,” Kelly says in a statement. “Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me, y’all!”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

