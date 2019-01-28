Open metal box in shape of heart isolated on white

Finally a Valentine for the Men in Your Life

Candy, chocolate, and flowers are out this year and Chick-fil-A is trying to make chicken, in.

Nothing says, ‘I love you’ like nuggets.

You can give your partner something they really want for Valentine’s Day this year with a box of nuggets.

The fast food chain is offering heart-shaped trays of their famous chicken nuggets and their Chick-n-Minis.

“Yes, that’s right. Nuggets and Minis. In the shape of a heart,” writes Chick-fil-A.

Make sure to check with your local store for availability.\

Full Story and picture: HERE

