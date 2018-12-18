Penny Marshall Walk of Fame. Bigstock, s_buckley
Film icon, Penny Marshall dies at age 75

The beloved actor, director, producer and writer, Penny Marshall, has passed away this Monday due to complications to diabetes, according to an article from USA Today.

Marshall, is survived by siblings and director, Garry Marshall and daughter, Tracey Reiner. Not only is Penny Marshall known for her beloved role as Laverne DeFazio in the television series, “Laverne & Shirley”, her talents as a director includes “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”(1986) starring Whoopi Goldberg, “Big”(1988) starring Tom Hanks, “Awakenings”(1990), and “A League of Their Own”(1992).

Penny has championed her brother, Garry, in supporting roles along side him in projects “Hocus Pocus” (1993) “Happy Days”(1976-83), and “New Years Eve” (2011). The once secretary-turned-film icon got her start in the film and television when asked to act in Garry’s “How Sweet It Is!” (1968) film, starring along side Debbie Reynolds and James Garner. From there, it was clear she was destined to be a Hollywood comedian and icon.

Her sarcastic sense of humor and keen eye for a comedic story created a perfect trajectory for a successful film and TV career. Penny’s many iconic roles, and tell-it-like-it-is humor, will forever imprint Hollywood, trailblazing women’s opportunities in the industry. Penny’s most recent  projects include “The Odd Couple”(2016) rived TV show of the 1960s film.

Here’s a look back at some of the hilarious and inspiring moments from Penny’s career.

Contributed by Mandi Ringgenberg

