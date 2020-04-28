Film festivals uniting for online ‘We Are One: A Global Film Festival’ to benefit COVID-19 relief

iStock/skodonnell(NEW YORK) — In the midst of events being canceled and postponed due to COVID-19, film festivals are uniting and going digital.

YouTube, in conjunction with over 20 well-known film festivals including Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, and Tribeca Film Festival, will launch We Are One: A Global Film Festival — a 10-day film festival that will be streamed for free on the platform.

While it’s free to stream, audiences will be given the opportunity to donate to organizations helping COVID-19 relief efforts. The festival will benefit the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as local relief partners in each region.

The event will feature a mixture of documentaries, short films, and panels and will run from May 29-June 7 on YouTube.com/weareone.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.