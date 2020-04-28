Film festivals uniting for online ‘We Are One: A Global Film Festival’ to benefit COVID-19 relief

April 28, 2020

iStock/skodonnell(NEW YORK) — In the midst of events being canceled and postponed due to COVID-19, film festivals are uniting and going digital.

YouTube, in conjunction with over 20 well-known film festivals including Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, and Tribeca Film Festival, will launch We Are One: A Global Film Festival — a 10-day film festival that will be streamed for free on the platform.

While it’s free to stream, audiences will be given the opportunity to donate to organizations helping COVID-19 relief efforts. The festival will benefit the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as local relief partners in each region.

The event will feature a mixture of documentaries, short films, and panels and will run from May 29-June 7 on YouTube.com/weareone.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only