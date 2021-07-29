Film Crime? There’s an App for That

Want to make $200 a day in New York City?Rush to the scene of a murder, a three-alarm fire or a traffic accident — then
pull out your phone and start filming.
That’s the pitch from Citizen, a controversial neighborhood watch app
that’s quietly hiring New Yorkers to livestream crime scenes and other public
emergencies in an apparent effort to encourage more ordinary citizens to do the same,
Citizen is promising real-time safety alerts for users right where they live and work.
The vast majority of those alerts, including videos, appear to come from volunteers
who just happened to be in the right place at the right time.
And that business model — which comes amid declining coverage of local news by
journalists — saves the company money.
