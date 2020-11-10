Fill that Pothole

With a Christmas Tree??????

Last year it was Pennsylvania, this year Massachusetts.

Weeks before Thanksgiving,

residents in one Massachusetts community are getting a head start on their

Christmas decorating, plunging into the holiday season in a uniquely public way.

Police in North Attleborough discovered Monday that multiple

potholes in the town were filled with Christmas trees.

The community’s police department posted images to Facebook

of the holiday scene that showed soil and small trees with red bows filling the holes.

“Looks like someone is getting into the Christmas spirit early… guess

that is one way to fill pot holes,” the department said in its post.

It is not clear whether the trees were interfering with driving conditions.

The department did not immediately respond to calls from MassLive.