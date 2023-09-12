Fill in the “Blank Space”: ‘USA Today’ is hiring a “dedicated Taylor Swift reporter”

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Keeping up with the amount of news Taylor Swift generates — from who she had dinner with to how much her concerts have grossed — is a big job … but imagine getting paid to do it.

USA Today has announced that it’s hiring a dedicated “Taylor Swift Reporter” to “capture the music and cultural impact of Taylor Swift.” The position requires an “energetic writer, photographer and social pro” who’ll be able to “quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms.”

The candidate has to be able to “identify what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds.” They will also be responsible for capturing “the excitement around Swift’s ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career. ”

The candidate must be willing and legally able to travel internationally, because they’re going to report on the new, international part of Taylor’s Eras Tour for USA Today, The Tennesseean and “more than 200 local news sources.”

But be warned: They want “a journalist with a voice — but not a bias,” so if you think Taylor can do no wrong, this may not be the gig for you.

No word on how much the salary is for this dream gig, but you can apply online.

