Fifth Annual Cat Tour

What started out as a mockery of historic home tours, turned out to have nine lives.

They say every dog has its day, but in the Wedge neighborhood of Minneapolis, cats get one too.

About 300 people turned out for the 5th annual Wedge Cat Tour,

where they walked about a mile-and-a-half to check out about three dozen felines in windows,

porches and front yards.

“It’s good to get back out there looking at cats after last year,” said John Edward, the cat tour organizer.

“Last year’s tour was virtual, so we didn’t have a big turnout, but it’s good to get back out there.”

Edwards says he started the cat tour to make fun of historic home tours in the neighborhood,

but the event turned out to have nine lives. “People love cats,” he said. “It’s a wholesome event. It’s fun.

It gets you out in a nice neighborhood to appreciate the buildings. It has all those things going for it.”

