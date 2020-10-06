Seth Blog

“Fiery” Way To Get FREE PIZZA In Everett!

October is Fire Safety Month and that means something delicious in Everett tonight!  (10/06/2020)

 

Pizza delivered by firefighters?   Easy now.  We may need to douse YOU with the hose!

Big props to Domino’s and ESPECIALLY Everett’s Bravest for this **ahem** SMOKIN’ promotion.

More details? Click HERE for the Everett Fire Department website.