Feel Good Story of the Day… Really Good!

O…. M….Goodness! The look on the little guy’s face is so priceless. He’s a happy little dude thanks to some really good folks at Home Depot.

THIS IS AWESOME! Two-year-old Logan Moore needs a walker to get around but his family didn't know if insurance would cover for one, so his local Home Depot found parts to make it themselves. 🥺❤️ MORE: https://t.co/V0YoW3FHuk pic.twitter.com/8QLHa2a8Mq — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) May 28, 2019

Now don’t look at me for about a half hour… I’ve clearly got something in my eye. Have a blast little Logan. I’m sure your parents will have just as much fun chasing you around!