Not his favorite but not toooooooo bad.
A quicker version than I usually make but I really like this recipe.
Trim Healthy Mama (trimhealthymama.com)
1 Medium onion
1 tbsp butter
12 cups water
2 poundssplit peas, soaked and drained
4 tsp Liquid Smoke
31/2 to 4 tsp Mineral Salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
3 tsp onion powder
1 to 2 spuirts Bragg Liquid aminos (optional)
2 TBLs ntritional yeast (optional)
1/3 cup turkey bacon crumbles(optional)
In a large soup pot, saute the onoin in the butter, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the water and peas to the pot wit all the seasonings. Cover the pot, turn the heat to high, and bring to a quick boil, then turn the heat to low and simmer for a few hours. (or for a bit faster put on medium heat for 1 hour).
Thirty minutes or so before serving, ladle some of the soup into a blender and not like this has happened to me, but make sure the lid is secure. Puree or use a stick blender right in the pot. add the puree back to the pot and stir for a creamier texture.