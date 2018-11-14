Feeding A.J. ~ Pea Soup

Not his favorite but not toooooooo bad. 

A quicker version than I usually make but I really like this recipe.

Trim Healthy Mama (trimhealthymama.com)

1 Medium onion

1 tbsp butter

12 cups water

2 poundssplit peas, soaked and drained

4 tsp Liquid Smoke

31/2  to 4 tsp Mineral Salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

3 tsp onion powder

1 to 2 spuirts Bragg Liquid aminos (optional)

2 TBLs ntritional yeast (optional)

1/3 cup turkey bacon crumbles(optional)

In a large soup pot, saute the onoin in the butter, until translucent, about 3 minutes.  Add the water and peas to the pot wit all the seasonings.  Cover the pot, turn the heat to high, and bring to a quick boil, then turn the heat to low and simmer for a few hours. (or for a bit faster put on medium heat for 1 hour).

Thirty minutes or so before serving, ladle some of the soup into  a blender and not like this has happened to me, but make sure the lid is secure.  Puree or use a stick blender right in the pot.  add the puree back to the pot and stir for a creamier texture.

