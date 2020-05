Eight year old Cooper chased down his Fed Ex driver to ask a favor.

Cooper asked the Fed Ex driver if he could mail his skateboard to Pro Skateboarder Tony Hawk.

The driver said he would see what he could do.

He went to Tic Tok and put out a video to let Tony Hawk know about Cooper’s gift.

Go figure….Tony Hawk not only responded but sent Cooper the board he himself has been using.

Love the good in this world.

Full Story: HERE

Youtube Video: HERE