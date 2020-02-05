February is a perfect time to begin taking perfect care of your heart, www.heart.org

February is Heart Health Awareness month. Dr. Susie Woo is a cardiologist with Virginia Mason, and along with Monique Shields—a woman who represents very many of us–women with some history of heart disease in the family, and very possibly dealing with high blood pressure. It’s all about life style and with taking this month to focus on it, we can begin, or continue good healthy steps. Monique made some positive changes in her life 2 years ago to incorporate some form of exercise, or activity, along with paying greater attention to her diet. Dr. Woo supports us making changes, and living a preventive life style. Friday, February 7 is Wear Red Day. It helps raise awareness, so wear the Red. There are 2 luncheons that help raise awareness: Friday Feb 18 at the Westin in Seattle; Wednesday March 11, at the Hotel Murano in Tacoma.

www.heart.org

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth. Follow on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

RSS Feed

Download Episode