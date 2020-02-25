February 2020: Last Christmas OUT NOW on Bluray, Santa With Muscles, The Man Who Invented Christmas, HydraFacial & Keratin Treatment

Cliff has an update on MOVIES:
Last Christmas OUT NOW on Bluray
Santa With Muscles (Hulk Hogan!)
The Man Who Invented Christmas #ChuckDick
Heather is high maintenance with a HydraFacial & Keratin Treatment.
The night jock and digital guy from Seattle’s Christmas Station, The New Warm 106.9, are soooo Xtra. Around here, it’s always Christmas, and Heather & Cliff are there for it. From holiday scented deodorant to high tech festive décor, join them on the 25th of each month (and even more in December) for all things Christmas!