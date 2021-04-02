Favorite Pandemic Cocktails By State

Photo Credit: Bigstock

The pandemic requires a special way to stay sane. For some folks that meant… well… booze. Here are the favorite quarantine cocktails by state.

Because it’s Friday, what’s your favorite? I clicked through to the source and Margarita is both a popular hot and cold weather drink in VT. https://t.co/Ua9KEJyhC5 — DavidS (@DavidSweenor) April 2, 2021

Okay… Mojitos for us here in Washington? Mojitos?? I get part of it, mojitos are DEEE-LISH… but they also require, not only some work, but fresh mint too. It’s not like you can crush up a breath mint as a substitute either.

In the same realm of boozieness… the state of Washington will continue to allow cocktails to go when the pandemic is over. Now I don’t know what I’ll love more… french fries to go or a, well i’m just gonna say it… a mojito!