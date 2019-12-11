Credit: BigStockPhoto

Favorite Christmas Movies By State [MAP]

December 11, 2019

I feel bad… I posted the 30 WORST holiday movies last week.  I NEVER go negative, but the list was just to darn funny not to post.  Here’s redemption though.  The favorite Christmas movies for each of the fifty states.  No cheating!  Before you hit the “read more” button or scroll down… Do you think you know which movie is tops in the Evergreen State?

Map of the Favorite Christmas Movies by State CLICK HERE!

 

I wouldn’t have guessed Elf… that’s for sure.  It’s a great movie and I frickin’ LOVE Will Ferrell… but how does Elf beat out A Christmas Story or Christmas Vacation?  I’d love to see a few more classics on this map too!

 

 

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
