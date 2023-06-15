Father’s Day Ideas
This year, Father’s Day falls a few days before the summer solstice (June 21, 2023), which makes it the perfect time to kick-off the summer season with a father-focused barbecue, camping trip, beach day, or other outdoor activity!
- Camping: Enjoy a night under the stars the weekend of Father’s Day. See our star map for the major constellations! Of course, a big part of camping is cooking outdoors! See 10 great camping recipes, including Hobo Packs!
- Cooking: Grill out some grub! How about our favorite Super Steak Sandwich? Or find 10 more recipe ideas at the bottom of this page.
- Fishing: How about a great tackle box or something Dad needs in his tackle box? See our article, What to Put in a Tackle Box.
More fun Fathers Day Facts: HERE
Also, Fathers day can be hard for some people the Crisis Hotline # is 988