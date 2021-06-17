Father’s Day gift alert: Watch Rod Stewart’s daughter open her dad’s new vinyl box set

L: Rod Stewart; R: Ruby Stewart; Bryan Steffy/WireImage

If you’re searching for a great Father’s Day gift, you could do worse than considering Rod Stewart‘s new five-LP box set — especially since it comes with a personal recommendation by one of Rod’s own kids.

Rod Stewart: 1975-1978 features four of Rod’s best-selling albums — Atlantic Crossing, A Night on the Town, Footloose and Fancy Free and Blondes Have More Fun — plus an LP of unreleased outtakes. Rod’s daughter Ruby stars in a new video in which she “unboxes” the set and goes through all the albums, while her dog Ziggy chills on the carpet.

Ruby offers personal insights and fun facts about each album and some of the many hits they produced, such as “Hot Legs,” “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” “You’re in My Heart,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” “Sailing” and “The Killing of Georgie (Part I and II).”

She also reveals that her favorite song of her dad’s is “I Don’t Want to Talk About It,” explaining, “When I missed my dad, I used to listen to that song when he was out on the road, so that really means the world to me.”

Ruby, a model and singer, is the daughter of Rod and model Kelly Emberg; they never married. Ruby has seven siblings, from her dad’s three marriages, plus another relationship.

