Would You Name Your Baby After a Hippo?

It happened at the Cincinnati Zoo, mom went into labor after seeing Fiona the hippo.

Big brother Bryce loved Fiona the hippo and wanted to name his new sister Fiona.

Of course mom and dad went along with it fully not expecting to name their daughter

after a hippo.

But fate changed the story when mom went into labor at the zoo after seeing Fiona.

On the way to the hospital they decided if she was born before midnight she would be named Fiona.

That is exactly what happened, baby Fiona was born with Downs Syndrome.

Last week, the two Fionas met for the very first time.

“But I think the best part was Bryce was just so happy to be there and was telling his baby sister

that this was Fiona the hippo and your name is Fiona, and he said ‘I could watch this hippo all day.”

Their story is now gaining traction all over social media.

The family hopes it can share a positive light on Down syndrome.

Dad says, “I really want people to know when you hear Down syndrome,

instead of thinking about it as a disability, think about the capabilities,”

While baby Fiona will face challenges, the Shepherds know she’ll grow to be big, strong and awesome,

just like Fiona the hippo.

Baby Fiona is healthy as can be.

The Shephard family plans to go to the zoo more often now to continue nurturing the relationship

between Fiona the baby, and Fiona the hippo!

