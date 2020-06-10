FARMERS MARKETS: Locations & Schedules

As the fresh fruit and veggies make their way to the PNW, AND…one of the few places to visit during weekends (and many on weekdays)…check out the hours of YOUR neighborhood FARMERS MARKET (HERE)
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Related Articles
Shellie Hart’s SOCIAL-BREAK VLOG 6/8/2020 : Movies, Comedy, Word-Scrambles and Bee’s…Oh My!
June 8, 2020
Let’s Make Frozen Yogurt! [recipes]
June 7, 2020
How to Make an Ice Cream Cake!
June 6, 2020