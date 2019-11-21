Credit: YouTube

Farewell Steve Pool

November 21, 2019

After more than 40 years in the business, KOMO TV’s beloved weathercaster Steve Pool is retiring from broadcasting.

We were just talking about Steve on our “Listen and Learn or Not” podcast.

A University of Washington graduate, Steve spent nearly his entire career at KOMO,

starting as an intern in the late 1970s and becoming one of the most well known broadcasters in the history of the Northwest.

Steve built a career unmatched in community service while winning several Emmy awards as a weathercaster for KOMO

and host of the award-winning nationally syndicated show Front Runners.

Recognized as one of the first African-American weathercasters in the nation, Steve often stepped in as a weather

anchor for ABC’s Good Morning America.

In late September of last year, Steve shared that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was taking time off to get treatment.

As of now, we are happy to say Steve is in complete remission and will return to KOMO for a farewell forecast next Tuesday 11/25 at 6 p.m.

Full Story: HERE

