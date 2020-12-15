Fans think Taylor Swift revealed the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn's new baby on 'evermore'

Taylor Swift‘s fans are at it again: Some are convinced she revealed another celebrity couple’s baby name in her new album evermore.

Fans have reason to believe that “dorothea,” a song on evermore, is actually the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik‘s baby girl.

Fans are honing in on what Taylor said about that particular song on Thursday during a YouTube live chat that counted down the worldwide premiere of “Willow.”

“There’s not a direct continuation of the betty/james/august storyline [on evermore], but in my mind, Dorothea went to the same school as Betty, James and Inez,” said Taylor about the characters she created for folklore and evermore. She also promised that “you’ll meet her soon.”

On folklore, Taylor mentioned the names “Betty,” “James” and “Inez” in the song “betty” — and since James and Inez are the daughters of her friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, fans thought Betty must be their third daughter, whose name the couple hadn’t yet revealed. Taylor confirmed that theory a few weeks later.

Along those lines, fans soon recalled a post Gigi made on November 30, where the caption reads, “August, waiting for our girl.”

Fans now think that Zayn and Gigi — who are both friends of Taylor’s — named their newborn Dorothea, because August is the eighth month of the year and the song “dorothea” is the eighth track on evermore album.

So far, Gigi, Zayn and Taylor haven’t responded to that speculation.

Another fan rumor claims that “dorothea” is about Swift’s bestie, Selena Gomez, due to the lyrics, “And if you’re ever tired of being known for who you know,” which fans say could be a reference to her famous ex Justin Bieber. The song also describes Dorothea as a “queen of selling dreams, makeup and magazines.”

By Megan Stone

