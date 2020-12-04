Fans think Taylor Swift dropped a MAJOR hint that she's engaged

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift fans are back at it again with another theory about the singer. This time the theory suggests that she’s engaged to her longtime love Joe Alwyn.

Speculation that the couple have taken the next step in their relationship emerged after a snippet of the pop star’s re-recorded version of her 2008 hit “Love Story” was featured in an ad for Match written by Ryan Reynolds.

Swifties claimed that at 1:12 into in the ad, the song’s original line of “baby, just say ‘yes'” has been changed to “baby just said ‘yes'” — leading many to believe that Alwyn “knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring.”

Given that Taylor is known to leave a few Easter eggs in her projects, it’s not that far-fetched of a theory. However, there are conflicting sources commenting on whether or not the 30-year-old singer and 29-year-old actor have gotten engaged.

Insiders told OK! Magazine that the duo has been unofficially engaged for the “longest time now” and plan to announce the news to their families around the holidays, adding that they “can’t wait to toast with Taylor’s parents at her farm in Tennessee” and when it’s safe to travel overseas tell “Joe’s family and friends the happy news in person.”

Meanwhile, E! News sources reveal that fans’ ears may be deceiving them and the lyrics haven’t changed at all.

Neither Taylor nor Joe have addressed the speculation.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.