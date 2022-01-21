Fans serenade Barry Manilow with “Copacabana” singalong

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Barry Manilow enjoyed a little surprise when enjoying dinner with songwriting partner Bruce Sussman at a New York City restaurant Thursday night. According to Page Six, once the patrons figured out the legendary singer was in the house, they burst into a performance of his signature song, “Copacabana.”

A witness to the impromptu celebration at Fresco by Scotto told Page Six, “It was insane. Almost everyone dropped their pasta and meatballs to form a conga line that snaked around the restaurant before arriving at the foot of Bruce and Barry’s table.”

Barry was delighted by the sight and, the insider dished, “[He] was giggling and screaming to Bruce, ‘I can’t believe they all know all the lyrics!'”

The 78-year-old hitmaker was so moved by the display that he told the co-owner, “We have to come back.” A spy adds the two tipped 100 percent of their bill, paying the good vibes forward to their server.

As for why Barry is is hanging around NYC, it’s because he and Sussman are working on their new musical, ﻿Harmony﻿, which will go into previews in March. The story is about the singing group ﻿Comedian Harmonists, a band of six German men of Jewish descent who became musical sensations in the 1920s, before facing danger due to the rise of the Nazi party.

