Fans lose their minds over Katy Perry's hint at a Taylor Swift duet

Last night on American Idol, Katy Perry turned to fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and uttered a sentence that she had to know would make fans’ heads explode.

Katy said, “Can you imagine if Taylor and I work together, what we could do?”

Katy didn’t say “Taylor Swift” specifically, but she didn’t have to — we all knew who she was talking about. American Idol host Ryan Seacrest retweeted the exchange and wrote, “Is this an Easter egg?!”

Swifties and KatyCats have been dreaming of such a team-up since the two very publicly buried the hatchet by appearing together in Taylor’s 2019 video for “You Need to Calm Down,” so fans very predictably began to freak out.

“Katy Perry feat Taylor Swift is the thing I most desire in the world. Please Katy, make it happen!” begged a fan.

“U TWO ARE ONTO SOMETHING SPILL NOW BESTIES GO ON,” tweeted another fan.



“OMG SOMETHING IS DEFINITELY COMING,” another fan gushed.



“Well, just give us that collab. We’ve been waiting…” added yet another.



One fan demanded, “we’ve been clowning abt this since 2019 do it already smh,” while another tweeted, “The fandoms will unite to the top of the charts!”

One fan predicted that when Taylor re-cuts her song “Bad Blood” when she re-records her album 1989, she’ll feature Katy on it — which would be quite the stunt, considering Katy inspired “Bad Blood” in the first place.

Even so, many other fans seemed to agree with this prediction — so stay tuned.

